Murphy, Golding and Heartfield start-up hires first creative team

James Murphy, David Golding and Ian Heartfield have brought on Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions as the first creative team at their upcoming start-up.

Prince and Sessions will join the venture when it launches later this year and report to Heartfield. They come from Leo Burnett London, where they have worked since 2017.

Over the past three years, the pair have created work for brands including Butlin’s, McDonald’s and Skoda. Their campaign for the latter, "Tour des femmes", in which 13 women rode the Tour de France a day ahead of the men, won two silver Lions at Cannes.

Before Leo Burnett, Prince and Sessions worked at The Corner, where they decided to team up.

Heartfield said: "I am delighted that Charlotte and Loriley have chosen to take the next step in their hugely promising career with us. They are the perfect combination of fresh, next-generation thinkers and grown-up problem-solvers.

"They are industrious self-starters who are super-nice to boot. They are exactly what we need to hit the ground running on day one."

Murphy, Golding and Heartfield have also poached Rob Curran, chief experience officer at Wunderman Thompson, to lead the customer experience practice at their new agency.

In December 2018, Murphy and Golding, co-founders of Adam & Eve/DDB, announced that they were planning to launch a communications agency.

Heartfield left his role as chief creative officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London at the start of 2020 to join them as creative partner and will take an equal equity stake in the business alongside Murphy and Golding.