Museum of London appoints Uncommon and Something More Near for fresh visual ID

The Museum of London has appointed Something More Near and Uncommon Creative Studio to spearhead the development of a new visual identity, following a nine-month procurement process.

Created ahead of the museum's move from London Wall near the Barbican to West Smithfield in 2024, the visual ID will form the centrepiece of a brand platform to be rolled out in the coming years.

The brief is to create a visual identity that reflects the new West Smithfield site, the ambitions for the Museum of London Docklands, which will remain at its current location in West India Quay, and the organisation's position as "London's shared place in the middle of it all".

The Museum of London said it is looking for a visual identity that goes beyond a mere logo and breaks from the conventions of museum brands. It should reflect the museum's mission to enrich the understanding and appreciation of London and Londoners – past, present and future.

Andrew Marcus, head of communications at the Museum of London, said: "Our transformative ambition at the Museum of London is massive. For far too long we've lived with a challenging logo that doesn't reflect the museum we are today, let alone the museum we aspire to be.

"Throughout our search to find partners to work with us, and with Londoners, to reimagine our visual identity, we were truly blown away by the talented teams we met on the journey. Each of these being the best of London's creativity in their own way.

"The quality of Something More Near and Uncommon's collective thinking about co-creation and branding ultimately stood out as the right team to meaningfully engage Londoners in the development of a brand fitting of the shared place in the middle of it all that the Museum of London aspires to become.

"Together we cannot wait to begin a dialogue with Londoners and, in doing so, redefine how museums visually present themselves in the twenty-first century."

Lucy Jameson, founder of Uncommon, said: "Just like London, the museum is evolving, with new sites, new behaviours and new energy. This is more than a visual identity project, it's about forging a new icon for London, hand in hand with the people of the city."

David Gunn, director of Something More Near, added: "Great projects are about great partnerships. We're excited to enter the next chapter of our collaboration with Museum of London, and continue to rethink how modern museums can relate to the world around them. This time, we're putting radical collaboration at the heart of the creative brand process, opening up our doors and creating work in a shared space where everyone can get involved."

