MWC adds Freeman XP to brand activations supplier list

GSMA, the producer of Mobile World Congress, has appointed brand experience shop Freeman XP as one of its preferred activations agencies.

Mobile World Congress: the Barcelona flagship event kicked off yesterday
The three-year deal means that the agency joins BuildUP by Fira and Servis to help brands work on stand build and design.

Freeman will be the recommended agency for MWC’s flagship event in Barcelona from 2019. 

The agency already works with GSMA on using digital tools to display and update event floor plans in real-time.

Freeman has also been appointed as a general exhibition contractor for MWC Americas, beginning this year. The agency will help with audio visual services and support on production.

