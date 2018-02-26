MWC adds Freeman XP to brand activations supplier list

Mobile World Congress: the Barcelona flagship event kicked off yesterday

The three-year deal means that the agency joins BuildUP by Fira and Servis to help brands work on stand build and design.

Freeman will be the recommended agency for MWC’s flagship event in Barcelona from 2019.

The agency already works with GSMA on using digital tools to display and update event floor plans in real-time.

Freeman has also been appointed as a general exhibition contractor for MWC Americas, beginning this year. The agency will help with audio visual services and support on production.