MWC19: Android, Sony Mobile and IBM experiences

Android

Android Avenue has its own residential quarter, arcade, gallery and boutique. Each area has an integrated Google app for consumers to explore, such as the coffee shop that uses Google Assistant. Android Avenue is also offering spaces to eat, drink and play while engaging with Google’s artificial intelligence and new applications. The work was created by BrandFuel.

Ericsson

The brand, which worked with Jack Morton on its display, featured immersive technology within demonstration areas, aiming to get visitors to see, hear and feel how 5G can help transform their lives. To feel the "beat" of the technology, a "drum" installation was at the heart of the experience, which also provided a backdrop for media and analysts’ briefings and meet-ups.

Sony Mobile

Sony Mobile unveiled its new range of Xperia smartphones, which aim to offer the best entertainment experiences. A "café" and "street scene" film studio experience allowed guests to get hands on with the camera technology in both bright and low-lit environments. To bring Xperia 1’s immersive sound quality to life, guests could compare audio of feature films in a cinema environment and on the device. The activation was produced by Jack Morton.

IBM

IBM's immersive pods and a fully interactive "agility cube" aimed to open people's eyes to the world of blockchain and how they company is transforming life through Internet of Things and AI-based solutions. George P Johnson was behind the work.

GSMA

GSMA presented the "The future of operating messaging" – a 100-square-metre installation that surrounded people with everyday items arranged as micro-art installations. George P Johnson also worked on this.