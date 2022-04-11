Myth-busting media: observations from an adland loyalist

I am now 100 days into my new role as chief growth officer at Wavemaker and, therefore, officially 100 days into my first foray into the brave new world of media.

When a friend recently asked me how my new industry compared with the one that raised me, there were a few ways that I could respond: the sycophantic approach of waxing lyrical over my new surroundings, which you will all know isn’t my style, or nailing my colours firmly to the media mast and cutting myself adrift from my advertising homeland – a place filled with exceptional talent that I’m immensely fond of.

I don’t want to do either of those things, both industries are brilliant for different reasons.

But I did think it could be helpful for my adland comrades if I were to myth-bust some of the observations they made about media when I told them that I was joining the other side:

It’s not very strategic

I have to say this first one baffled me when I heard it, and now I’m here, even more so.

Media strategy conversations are upstream, they are business-focused and they are rigorous. I’ve never seen a business developing a more impressive suite of thought leadership across the challenges facing the industry, the future of media and what that means for our clients.

The media strategy that advertisers see within a creative response to

brief is the absolute tip of the media strategy iceberg. That may be where the strategy comment is coming from but this is a myth to bust.

They’re about the numbers not the pictures

It’s both, and the numbers make the pictures better. There’s an incredible amount of audience insight and data that makes the work we do for our clients so effective.

Someone (who will remain unnamed) joked that advertising agencies post rationalise the answer with a few stats that are always taken from The Guardian. That really made me laugh.

Media is definitely at the other end of the scale, although I think that sometimes we rely too heavily on the data, rather than using experience to make a creative leap. I’ve spent many a presentation run-through taking out some of the data to allow us to tell a story, not just show some graphs.

It’s easier because it’s objective not subjective

It’s safe to say it’s harder for people to have an opinion on a media strategy (I don’t miss listening to unsolicited advertising ideas from friends and family!). Thanks to the focus on numbers, there will always be, to a certain extent, a right answer.

But there are also many moments throughout the development process that require big, exciting, strategic leaps that cannot be built by data alone and that are driven by humans with a subjective opinion on what’s going to make the best work that has the biggest impact.

Media agencies bring too many people to meetings

An extraordinary number, I agree! Two reasons – specialists really are specialists – they go deep into their area, whereas generalists go a few questions deep (a bit like a GP versus a consultant) and there are an awful lot of really specialist areas that can be mind-blowingly complicated.

As I’ve already alluded to, it’s less about blagging and a lot more about wanting to get to a "right answer" via some very technical questions, hence the large cast.

They rehearse a lot

Yes, more than I could have possibly imagined… Why? Partly it’s because media is about lots of specialists coming together, partly it’s a result of the technicality of some of the questions we’re asked but it’s also a personality thing.

Since our school days, we all know people fall into two camps: the last-minutes and the pre-prepared. Everyone I’ve met so far in media is the latter, which means not only do we have time to rehearse but also that I’ve found my happy place.

People in media wish they worked in advertising

I haven’t yet heard one person tell me they wish they were in advertising.

That said, we know there’s a lot to learn from ad agencies’ storytelling capabilities. Media people are different animals – more direct, very professional and early birds – the early meetings, oh my.

There’s a "breed" in advertising that I don’t see in media. It’s much more diverse in every sense of the word, not just in how we’re tracking across our DEI measures but also diversity of thought, socio-economic and geographical diversity and that’s important with the scope of opportunity and skillsets required within the agency.

It’s commercial

Thank bloody goodness. Yes, it’s really commercial. From top to bottom. Everyone thinks about the P&L. Everyone is fiscally responsible. I’m not sure why this was said to me with a sneer, it’s great.

And lastly, to all those ad agency people still reading this. You know how we’d joke that you never get a biscuit in a media agency? This isn’t due to a hatred of ad agencies.

There are no snacks anywhere, I’ve had words about it. And a dear colleague has now bought me my own snack bag because of the levels of hanger.

So, how would I say my first 100 days have gone? I still feel like a fish out of a water. But a happy fish, who’s learning an extraordinary amount from good and very smart people.

I’m helping them scale down the amount of acronyms and jargon that they talk in and, aside from the hunger, it feels like a good place to face the future from.

Katie Lee is chief growth officer at Wavemaker