Nabs CEO Diana Tickell steps down after seven years at helm

Diana Tickell has stepped down as chief executive of advertising industry charity Nabs, after a seven-year tenure.

Nabs is yet to announce Tickell’s replacement but has confirmed chairman Simon Daglish will lead on recruitment with Nabs trustees and those plans will be publicised soon.

Tickell will finish her term at the end of March 2022, when she will step back from full-time work.

She will continue to support industry causes and other charities on a mainly voluntary portfolio basis.

Tickell joined Nabs back in 2014, she when took over from Zoe Osmond, who left to join Oystercatchers. She had left her job as the executive director of marketing at Barnardo’s, where she oversaw marketing, retail and fundraising.

During her time at Nabs, the organisation has tripled the number of people it helps each year and become a leading voice of wellbeing support for the advertising and media industry.

Significant developments for Nabs during Tickell’s leadership include the launch of new workstreams and products, such as the organisation’s unique "Shepherd" model for wellbeing; re-centring its strategy around mental health, its working parents initiative, co-founding the TimeTo campaign against sexual harassment and championing diversity, equity and inclusion both internally and across the industry.

She also steered the charity during the most challenging period in its history when it lost nearly £1.6m in income due to the pandemic.

Despite the loss of income, Nabs remained in a strong position and over the past two years, it has supported more people than ever before, with the pandemic taking a toll on mental health.

Daglish said: “Diana has provided superb leadership to Nabs since she joined, setting a new vision and strategy for the charity and growing its funding, reach and impact. She leaves Nabs in great shape with ambitious plans to continue to support our industry. We will all miss her professionally and personally."

Tickell added: “I have loved my time at Nabs, leading the team in providing heartfelt support to the industry that I have worked in nearly all my career.

“Our vision that every organisation not only believes but actively demonstrates, that the wellbeing of all is the key to success, remains our guiding star. I would like to thank the Nabs team, trustees and all our brilliant supporters, many of whom have become friends, for their support. I know that Nabs can rely on them into the future."