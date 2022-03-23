Nabs launches two-pronged D&I strategy to support staff and managers

For many years the ad industry has been grappling with a big, existential issue: how to work together to make the sector more attractive and inclusive.

Determined to prove actions speak louder, wellbeing advertising charity Nabs is in a fortuitous place as a service provision, its director of strategy and development tells Campaign.

This is because it can action the results through existing support structures, in order to help marginalised communities from across adland.

Nicky Harris, director of strategy and development at Nabs, says that the charity conducted the research during 2021.

“With everything that was happening on the global front in 2020, the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, Nabs really wanted to make sure we collected some real insight,” she says.

Then, the All In census results came out, which Harris acknowledges were “fairly shocking in terms of people wanting to leave the industry from various marginalised communities working in adland”.

She adds: “We wanted to understand the lived experience around those stats and create a deep qualitative experience to give us insights that we needed. That's why we decided to do focus groups, to continuously improve," Harris explains.

“With our expert research partners 2CV, we conducted digital diaries inviting each participant to log on every day and complete a series of tasks. We topics including career journeys, hopes and dreams, the impact of the pandemic and what change they wanted to see.

"Our strategy is wellbeing for all but we can only deliver this if we’re truly understanding of all individuals in our industry."

Nabs partnered with the Brixton Finishing School and the ADcademy, Media For All and Outvertising to bring together 70 hours of diaries and face-to-face conversations about wellbeing, hopes and fears and the need for industry change with LGBT+, black, Asian and other ethnic minority individuals.

Findings

Key learnings from the research – which Nabs hopes will bring vital change – include encouraging managers and leaders to gain deeper understanding of the individuals in order to support them with the right sturctures and behaviours. Managers need to tailor their style to each employee, using empathy to build the trust that’s essential to a supportive relationship.

“There is some brilliant stuff going on in the industry, that was noted by the research. We’d hate any negativity to hold the progress, there's some good work to build on, but we must build on it,” Harris says.

“One of the ways we can turn this research into action is the fact we’re experts in what an individual needs. Whilst we’re not D,E&I specialists – we work closely with partners to help inform our work.”

Two-pronged approach

Harris explains that the feedback from the research included comment around "masking" – when individuals feel as though they have to hide their true identity, which can contribute to poor mental health. “The incongruence of not being able to be your true self at work, from the get go, means you’re going to be more vulnerable,” she says.

“What we identified are there are times in your career that punctuate how you feel, from developing your confidence to knowing what your strengths are.”

If Nabs can help people in the first one to five years of their careers, she says, it can give them more of an intense induction by supporting an individual through a programme, which is what Nabs is currently developing.

Extended coaching

Harris details how another area of focus, off the back of the research, is an extended coaching programme, along with the possibility of tailored grants. “One of the things that the individuals talk to us about is the importance of having someone to talk to about the real and practical issues they’re facing. And to have relatable line managers.

"Obviously, representation is a shortcut to that, having a manager that looks like you. That took us to the other side, which is Nabs’ commercial offer.”

Beyond supporting the individual, Harris says the plan is to support the manager. “Everyone talks about you’re only as happy as your relationship with your manager. People don’t leave companies, they leave managers.

"Our aim now is to develop products that encourage really deep levels of understanding and empathy in managers. How do you ask the right questions? How do you make sure that there is a trust in your relationships because empathy and trust – you can learn these skills if you don’t have them naturally. If we can do that, we’re supporting both sides.”

Then, she says, they will continue to work with Nabs’ partners, acknowledging that the charity isn’t an expert in all these fields.

The last two years have been tough and mentally draining, which means there has been a 23% surge in demand for Nabs' services. Despire this Nabs experienced a £1.75m loss in income during the pandemic. Unperturbed, Harris explains that Nabs is focusing on how to reach more people through its digital offering.

“Our whole strategy has been around, how do we service increased demand and do that in a more efficient and more technologically ennabled way.

"We’ve launched the support bot which can help people who may not naturally pick up the phone, packed our knowledge hub with information from redundancy advice to anxiety management, moving a lot of things online.

"This means we aim to reach more people in more accessible ways. Whilst Nabs’ income is down, we still want the industry to come to us. To do this, we need continued funding and support. That’s our main message.”