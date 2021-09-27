Imogen Watson
Nabs to mark Black History Month with everyday racism online workshop

The support organisation for the advertising and media industry will host writer and speaker, Hári Sewell on 8 October.

Hári Sewell: a writer and speaker on social justice, equality, race and culture in mental health
To mark Black History Month, Nabs is to host an interactive event on everyday racism, led by writer and speaker in social justice, equality, race and culture in mental health, Hári Sewell.

Taking place on 8 October, Sewell will uncover the truth about the impact of microaggressions and other forms of discrimination. 

The invitation is open to people across the industry, billed as an opportunity to equip themselves to identify and resist everyday racism, wherever it plays out. 

Those interested in registering for the free "Everyday racism: making the invisible visible" talk, can do so on the Nabs website. 

“The recent All In Census proved how much work we need to do as an industry to eradicate everyday racism in our workplaces,” explained Uzma Afridi, head of careers at Nabs. “This excellent talk will enable people to take practical action to help make that happen.”

