Nabs unveils speed mentoring event for LGBTQ+ adlanders

Nabs is to host a speed mentoring event for adland’s LGBTQ+ community in collaboration with not-for-profit advertising and marketing advocacy group Outvertising.

The advertising and media industry's support organisation has selected five of the industry’s most influential LGBTQ+ mentors, who will be on hand to share their career stories and answer questions from mentees in a confidential and informal online setting.

They are Mark Runacus, co-founder and planning partner at Wax/On, and joint chief executive of Outvertising; Ella Hall, marketing director at RCA, co-director of inclusion and belonging at Outvertising and board member of Pride in London; Louis Persent, creative director at Weirdo, and co-director of communications at Outvertising; Ali Reed, chief executive of PHD; and Charles Reid, group business director at Carat Manchester.

The event, which takes place digitally on 9 September, will be hosted by Thomas Nyiri, head of partnerships at Nabs, and Alex Barber, professional coach and co-founder at Common Good Company and co-director of learning and development at Outvertising.

Runacus said: “I didn’t feel confident enough to come out at work until I was in my late 30s. I hated not being my authentic self and looking back became significantly more effective when I was. I wish I’d had the opportunity to discuss career, skills, mental health and personal development with an LGBTQ+ mentor then. It would have been amazing.

"LGBTQ+ visibility in our workplaces still has its challenges, so I encourage everyone in our sector to sign up for this 'Nabs x Outvertising' speed mentoring session. And of course you don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to join us. Please come along and work with a really inclusive bunch of leaders.”

Nyiri added: “Nabs believes diverse representation and diversity of thought is key to the success and wellbeing of everyone in our industry. That's why we're offering a speed mentoring session dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community for the first time. I'm delighted that we've got such a stellar group of mentors on board to offer their lived experience and advice to those attending the event."

The event takes place from 9.30am – 10.45am on 9 September. More information and help to book a free place is available here.