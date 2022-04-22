Nabs warns of rise in calls made for mental health reasons in Q1 2022

A quarter of calls made to Nabs in Q1 2022 were for mental health-related reasons, a 15% year-on-year increase from Q1 2021.

Nabs, the wellbeing charity for the advertising and media industry, also reported that its advice line received nearly double the amount of calls in Q1 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, going from 252 calls to 466 calls.

Emotional support is the number one reason for calling Nabs, accounting for almost half of total calls. The second and third top reasons for contacting the charity are financial support and redundancy.

Within the category of emotional support, mental health is the number one reason for calls. Those who ring are concerned about living with coronavirus and realising the long-term impact of the past two years on their state of mind.

Calls related to bereavement have also shot up, going from 2% in Q1 of 2021 to 14% in 2022.

Therapy referrals by Nabs have also increased by 50%.

Diana Tickell, chief executive, Nabs, who steps down from her role at the end of this month, said: “Our stats clearly reveal that the pandemic has left its mark on the mental health of people across our industry. Our industry cannot ignore this upward trend.

“Nabs is here to support everybody who is facing challenges with their wellbeing; if you’re struggling, please call us for help, whatever your issue.”

Coaching sessions given by Nabs have also noted the main concerns of attendees, which include: confidence building following redundancy, navigating promotions, and resilience, building back up post-pandemic.

Uzma Afridi, head of careers, Nabs, said: “Many people are contacting us with concerns relating to redundancy, confidence and career improvement following the past two years.”

She added that Nabs can provide coaching and financial grants to those wishing to upskill.