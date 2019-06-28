Nadine Young adds Starcom UK duties as Hamid Habib exits

Publicis Media has given Nadine Young, the boss of its specialist Procter & Gamble agency PG One, an additional role as UK managing director of Starcom and named Mark Howley, the interim UK chief executive of Starcom, as its permanent boss.

Hamid Habib, who joined from OMD UK in January 2018, has stepped down as managing director of Starcom UK and is leaving the business.

Publicis Media has been keen to steady the ship at Starcom UK, which has struggled to win business and has been searching for a new chief executive since November 2018, when Jodie Stranger moved to a global client role.

Howley, chief operating officer at Publicis Media, has been interim UK CEO of Starcom during this period, when the agency is said to have come close to appointing an external candidate.

By taking on the job permanently, Howley will be juggling two roles – as Young will be doing.

P&G is a Starcom client but sits in a specialist unit, PG One, in Chancery Lane, while the main Starcom agency is located in Publicis Media's west London headquarters in White City.

PG One, which incorporates media, creative, content and data disciplines, was named Agency Team of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards in March.

Howley said: "Nadine has a proven track record of inspiring teams and driving an innovative and transformational agenda for clients at the very highest level.

"She is a great addition to the management team and will work alongside me to deliver growth and future success for this fantastic agency and our clients.

"I would like to thank Hamid and we wish him well for the future."

Howley was previously UK chief executive of Zenith, another Publicis Media agency, where he used to work with Habib.