Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley promoted to joint CCOs at AMV BBDO

Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley have been promoted to joint chief creative officers of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, succeeding outgoing CCO Alex Grieve.

AMV BBDO has tasked the pair with continuing "the agency’s creative excellence and evolving its output for the years ahead".

Both step up from their roles as executive creative directors, positions they took in 2019.

Hulley and Lossgott first joined AMV BBDO in 2010 as copywriter and art director respectively and were elevated to creative directors in 2014.

During this time, the pair have collated awards including 20 Grands Prix at Cannes Lions, D&AD Black Pencils and Clios.

The duo are advocates for how creativity can solve tough business problems. Accordingly, Hulley and Lossgott helped redefine the period product category with their work for Bodyform, rebranded tap water into "Guinness clear" and helped drive the Macmillan Cancer Support "Whatever it takes" pitch and campaign, which increased calls to the cancer support line by 41%.

Hulley and Lossgott said: “We will approach the job in the same way we have approached everything – with the ambition to keep making work that breaks through the clutter, the curiosity to see the work resonate in all the new and wonderful corners of culture, and the desire to collaborate with the freshest and best talent there is.

"We count ourselves lucky that we already have a head-start on this with AMV, which is filled, in every department, with the smartest and most kind-hearted people in the industry."

AMV BBDO has performed extremely well creatively under the direction of Grieve, with the support of Lossgott and Hulley. Campaign placed him as its number one Creative Leader in its 2021 lists.

Sam Hawkey, who joined AMV BBDO as chief executive in November, said: “Nadja and Nick are certainly the most talented and the most awarded of their generation, both creatively and effectively. Not only that but they are kind, funny, and inspiring souls that everyone loves to work with.

"So, elevating their creative potency and excellence to the agency’s senior management felt the natural and right thing to do for the agency’s future.”

Grieve will stay at AMV BBDO until he replaces Joakim Borgström at BBH in April. He previously worked at BBH for 14 years.

The news marks a year of restructures in AMV BBDO's creative team, following AMV BBDO's Global Agency of the Year win at Cannes Lions, which saw it win five Grands Prix, five gold, nine silver and eight bronze Lions, as well as make 16 shortlists across eight brands.

Back in October, The & Partnership poached AMV BBDO's deputy executive creative director Toby Allen to lead its London creative department.

Jim Hilson, Allen's former partner, and Martin Loraine remain as deputy ECDs following Lossgott and Hulley's promotion.