Naked creates safe space for 'nood' lovers

Symingtons-owned snack brand Naked is hosting a pop-up to rid instant noodles fans of the guilt they feel after eating rival Pot Noodle.

The campaign is fuelled by Naked's own research, which asked 2,000 Brits which noodle brands they would feel guilty about tucking into. One in four opted for Pot Noodle, followed by just over 17% choosing for Super Noodles.

"Naked Noodle remedy rooms" aim to show noodle lovers that they can "slurp loud and proud" with Naked Noodle, without suffering post-indulgence guilt, because the product is made from natural ingredients.

The two-day pop-up, hosted at The Ace Corner Shop between 13 and 14 October, will be split into three parts – diagnosis, rehabilitation and reassimilation.

During diagnosis, specially trained Naked therapists will help guests come to their senses by directing them to a more "wholesome and nourishing noodle lifestyle". Pot Noodle fans will be asked a series of tongue-in-cheek questions such as, "Do you think you have a problem?" and "Have you had an intervention before?". They will then be asked to read out a script with a pledge to change their consumption habits.

Rehabilitation will involve guests being recommended a suitable treatment based on the severity of their addiction. The three treatments include "gong therapy", where participants will be encouraged to clear their conscience while a gong therapist cleanses their auras with a sound bath. "Aromatic awakening therapy" will allow guests to revitalise their senses by inhaling aromas of fresh ingredients found in Naked Noodle pots, such as chilli, cumin, ginger and coriander. Finally "Sand therapy" will see guests use rakes and their hands to create "noodle doodles".

The final stage is reassimilation, which will prepare attendees for their new life. Noodle lovers will be treated to one of Naked's pot snacks at the Remedy Rooms Noodle Bar. They will also be reminded of what to do to avoid temptation in the future and will be asked to sign a "cheeky" waiver with a final pledge to leave Pot Noodle in the past.

Jade Damarell, brand manager, Naked Noodle, said: "Instant noodles aren't for hangover days or secret snacks, they are a legitimate lunch or dinner choice for hungry noodle lovers. Noodle pot fans have been ashamed of their instant noodle desires for too long. The Naked brand is all about delivering an authentic taste experience that won't leave people feeling guilty.

"We want to encourage people to break up with other noodle pots and slurp loud and proud with Naked. Our Remedy Rooms pop-up event in Shoreditch does exactly that. With a host of tongue-in-cheek treatments aimed to help noodle fanatics quit their guilty pleasure, we hope to point people in the direction of a more nourishing noodle lifestyle."

The event is part of a wider campaign that aims to remind people why Naked is the noodle of choice with the tagline "Slurp loud and proud". The campaign saw Naked park an ad trailer with the words "A noodle that will leave you full of flavour, not sad and empty inside" outside Pot Noodle's head office.

Smarts, Hyperactive, MediaCom and Creature took an intergrated approach to deliver the campaign.