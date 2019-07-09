Nando's brings gaming, music and food to Shoreditch

Nando’s is hosting a three-week pop-up in Shoreditch, east London, with gaming, music and food.

"Nando’s yard" will have specially created menu items and be one of the few locations serving Nando’s breakfast, which includes peri-peri chicken sausages, crispy corn browns, spiced maple pancakes and spicy beans.

The restaurant chain has collaborated with rapper Stefflon Don to create the "Don drip wrap" – a bean wrap made with spinach, peppers, pineapple and coconut chutney, along with its new mango and lime "perinaise".

Guests can learn how to DJ or try peri-peri baking. There will be chill-out spots, a gaming lounge and a vintage fashion pop-up.

The space will offer health and well-being-themed events, including dance and fitness classes, meditation sessions and breathing workshops. It will also host film screenings and live music and comedy performances.



More information about the gigs and workshops have yet to be announced. There will be a range of both free and ticketed events.



Amplify is delivering the project, which runs from 1 to 18 August.