Nando’s hosts 21 June celebrations across five cities

Restaurants will be turned into music venues.

Nando’s: events will take place in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and London
Nando's is celebrating the end of lockdown with parties across five locations where it will be turning its restaurants into music venues.

The reopening parties are being held on 21 June, the date social distancing rules are scheduled to be scrapped.

"Nando's yard unlocked" will take place in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and London. The fifth location, either Nottingham or Leicester, will be selected following a social media voting process.

In Birmingham for "Nando's x Sum Cellar" the acts will be Emerald back to back with Alexistry, Char Stape, S Bambina plus residents.

In Bristol for "Nando's x Concrete Jungyals" the acts will be Jossy Mitsu, Grove, Emmy plus residents.

In Leeds for "Nando's x Readymeal Sound" the acts are Skream, Pixie, Cola, Dafs plus residents.

In London for "Nando's x No Merci" the acts are DJ Maximum, Novelist, Master Peace, Lorenzo RSV and Harry Crane.

There are 90 tickets that will be awarded via a ballot for each event. Each ticket admits the ballot winner with a guest.

"Nando's yard unlocked" is an extension of its student engagement platform "Nando's yard" that was developed by Amplify. In 2019 Nando's brought the platform to life with a three-week pop up in Shoreditch featuring food, fashion, music and gaming.

