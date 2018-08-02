Omar Oakes
Nando's launches ad agency review

Nando's has launched a review of its advertising agency requirements for the second time in as many years.

Nando's: advertising review is in early stages
The casual dining chain has sent out a request-for-information to prospective agencies and the review is in its early stages.

Nando’s opted to hire Adjust Your Set following its last review in the autumn of 2016, when it chose to move into content publishing instead of hiring an agency to create more conventional above-the-line ads.

Adjust Your Set won a five-way pitch against Brothers & Sisters, Snap, Mr President and Somethin’ Else, and had inherited the business from 18 Feet & Rising.

In April last year, Adjust Your Set created "This is Peri Peri", a film directed by MJ Delaney (below) that reinforced the brand’s South African heritage.

It is not clear whether Nando’s is now looking for an above-the-line ad agency to work alongside Adjust Your Set, or to replace it. 

The review comes shortly after Nando’s completed a UK media agency pitch, in which Essence won the business from seven-year incumbent Havas Media.

The restaurant chain trades in a dozen markets, including its flagship UK operation, and is intent on developing a "global, defined, unique and distinctive brand", according to Nando’s most recent accounts statement for 2017. 

Nando’s declined to comment.

