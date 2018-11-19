Nando's plumps for Karmarama in advertising return

Nando's: Karmarama pitched against AnalogFolk

Nando's has appointed Karmarama as its advertising agency after a competitive pitch.

The restaurant chain picked Karmarama after a review that included AnalogFolk, Nando's digital agency. Karmarama's appointment does not affect AnalogFolk, which continues to work on the brand's digital ecosystem.

Above & Beyond and TBWA\London were involved in the review at an earlier stage but pulled out before pitching. The Observatory International handled the process.

The move signals Nando’s return to above-the-line advertising after its decision in 2016 to move into content publishing. The brand hired content specialist Adjust Your Set after parting ways with 18 Feet & Rising (now called And Rising).

Earlier this year, Nando’s moved its UK media business to WPP’s Essence from Havas Media Group, which had worked with the brand for seven years.

Neither Nando’s nor Karmarama would comment.