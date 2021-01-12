Natalie Cummins: to chair Campaign Media Awards

Natalie Cummins, chief executive of Zenith, is to chair this year's Campaign Media Awards.

The deadline for entries is Thursday 21 January, although late submissions will be accepted until 28 January. The shortlist will be revealed in March.

Cummins said: "The Campaign Media Awards are the awards as agency folk that we all want to win, largely because they are category based, and therefore feel close to our clients’ businesses.

"Clients feel a real sense of pride alongside their agencies when there is a win. I’m so pleased to be chair this year and hope to do all agency folk proud."

Last year OmniGov, Omnicom's specialist division serving the government's buying account, picked up the Campaign Media Award for Agency Team of the Year in recognition of its progressive and innovative approach to "get ready for Brexit".

Goodstuff Communications took the 2020 Grand Prix for "Talk to TalkSport", while MediaCom claimed five prizes and Zenith snared four.

In an interview with Campaign after Zenith won Media Week's Agency of the Year and she won Media Leader of the Year, Cummins highlighted the role of awards in her agency's turnaround in recent years, pointing out that Zenith used to focus on internal matters and its clients rather than the way it was viewed by the industry.

“But we’ve realised that clients love winning awards, staff love winning awards, we love winning awards, and it gets everyone talking about the agency," Cummins added.

"It gets you better staff, better retention and clients want to be with winners, so I’m actually a bit pissed off that we weren’t doing this years ago.”