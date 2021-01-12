Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Natalie Cummins to chair Campaign Media Awards

Zenith chief executive praised the scheme as the awards 'all agency folk want to win'.

Natalie Cummins: to chair Campaign Media Awards
Natalie Cummins: to chair Campaign Media Awards

Natalie Cummins, chief executive of Zenith, is to chair this year's Campaign Media Awards.

The deadline for entries is Thursday 21 January, although late submissions will be accepted until 28 January. The shortlist will be revealed in March.

Cummins said: "The Campaign Media Awards are the awards as agency folk that we all want to win, largely because they are category based, and therefore feel close to our clients’ businesses.

"Clients feel a real sense of pride alongside their agencies when there is a win. I’m so pleased to be chair this year and hope to do all agency folk proud."

Last year OmniGov, Omnicom's specialist division serving the government's buying account, picked up the Campaign Media Award for Agency Team of the Year in recognition of its progressive and innovative approach to "get ready for Brexit".

Goodstuff Communications took the 2020 Grand Prix for "Talk to TalkSport", while MediaCom claimed five prizes and Zenith snared four.

In an interview with Campaign after Zenith won Media Week's Agency of the Year and she won Media Leader of the Year, Cummins highlighted the role of awards in her agency's turnaround in recent years, pointing out that Zenith used to focus on internal matters and its clients rather than the way it was viewed by the industry.

“But we’ve realised that clients love winning awards, staff love winning awards, we love winning awards, and it gets everyone talking about the agency," Cummins added.

"It gets you better staff, better retention and clients want to be with winners, so I’m actually a bit pissed off that we weren’t doing this years ago.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020