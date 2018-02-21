Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Natasha Blevins returns to Because to lead UK creative

Because, the global brand experience agency, has hired Natasha Blevins to lead its creative output in the UK.

Natasha Blevins returns to Because to lead UK creative

She reports to Graham Wall, who was recently appointed as UK chief executive as founder Sharon Richey set her sights on growing the agency in Southeast Asia.

Blevins, pictured, moves from FCB Inferno where she was also creative director for four years, leading the Nivea account, as well as working on the Sky and Microsoft work.

She previously worked at Because between 2010 and 2012, and left to work on a freelance basis with Open and Partners and FCB Inferno as she searched for her next role.

Blevins’ career also includes Woo Agency, iD Live Brand Experience and The Marketing Drive in Sydney.

She said: "With more brands moving away from traditional marketing in the pursuit of more agile, creative campaigns, the spotlight is on experiential like never before and it feels this sector’s time is finally here, demonstrated by festivals like Cannes Lions launching a dedicated award.

"It’s therefore the optimum moment to join a dynamic and ambitious agency like Because, and I’m excited at the prospect of delivering immersive, meaningful and valuable brand experiences for our clients."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now