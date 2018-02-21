Natasha Blevins returns to Because to lead UK creative

She reports to Graham Wall, who was recently appointed as UK chief executive as founder Sharon Richey set her sights on growing the agency in Southeast Asia.

Blevins, pictured, moves from FCB Inferno where she was also creative director for four years, leading the Nivea account, as well as working on the Sky and Microsoft work.

She previously worked at Because between 2010 and 2012, and left to work on a freelance basis with Open and Partners and FCB Inferno as she searched for her next role.

Blevins’ career also includes Woo Agency, iD Live Brand Experience and The Marketing Drive in Sydney.

She said: "With more brands moving away from traditional marketing in the pursuit of more agile, creative campaigns, the spotlight is on experiential like never before and it feels this sector’s time is finally here, demonstrated by festivals like Cannes Lions launching a dedicated award.

"It’s therefore the optimum moment to join a dynamic and ambitious agency like Because, and I’m excited at the prospect of delivering immersive, meaningful and valuable brand experiences for our clients."