National Citizen Service hands media business to MediaCom

National Citizen Service, the government-backed initiative that tackles issues such as personal and social development among 15- to 17-year-olds, has appointed MediaCom as its media planning partner.

MediaCom won the account, previously held by Carat, after a four-way competitive pitch.

The agency will work with the not-for-profit organisation's creative agency, Karmarama, to raise awareness of its youth programmes. MediaCom will make use of its entertainment division to build brand affinity among young people and create a new platform for the organisation’s communications.

Miriam Jordan Keane, chief marketing and sales officer at NCS, said: "The MediaCom team did a fantastic pitch, with young adults firmly at the heart of it. We're so excited to have the agency partner with Karmarama, and with us, to take our brand to the next level."

Karmarama landed NCS's creative account in May. Manning Gottlieb OMD will continue to handle media buying, having won the contract in 2018.

Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK, said: "The organisation’s efforts to support young people across the country, to discover who they are and what they can do, is inspiring. Being appointed to lead NCS’s strategic media partnerships is an amazing opportunity to help the organisation drive change and continue its vital work."