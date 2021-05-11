Arvind Hickman
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

National Express releases 'tastebud tour of Britain' sweets

National Express is offering limited-edition travel sweets with flavours including fish and chips, pork pie and Wensleydale cheese to celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions.

National Express: flavours include pork pie and curry
National Express: flavours include pork pie and curry

The coach travel company said the boiled sweets pay homage to the “simple pleasures of travel and the staple of many a journey for generations”.

They are inspired by classic flavours associated with British locations that can be visited by National Express coaches.

This includes fish and chips (several coastal towns), pork pie (Leicestershire), Cornish pasty (Cornwall), Wensleydale cheese (Yorkshire), Eccles cake (Manchester) and curry (Birmingham).

The Tastes of Normal travel sweets come packaged in classic round metal tins, just like those traditionally found at service stations and airports

“We suspended all services for 11 weeks at the beginning of the year, so we’re delighted to now be back on the road with full measures in place to ensure passenger comfort and safety,” National Express managing director Chris Hardy said.

“As the UK’s largest coach operator, we’ve always been part of seeing friends and family, going to events, on day trips and holidays. We wanted to mark helping make this happen again in a fun way…[and] hope the tastes will take people to a place they’ve missed and can now happily and safely return to with National Express.”

Creative comms agency Cow led on creative for the campaign.

This article first appeared in PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now