National Lottery ad highlights £600m coronavirus support

The National Lottery is showcasing the positive impact that its £600m relief fund is having around the country by supporting people affected by Covid-19.

The ad, by Adam & Eve/DDB, highlights the Youth Sports Trust, Intercultural Youth Scotland and Northern Ireland’s Dungannon Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. The projects have been launched as part of Camelot’s repurposed fund to help those impacted by the current crisis.

North-west-based Brain and Spinal Injury Centre (which, alongside its core activities, makes pies for NHS staff) and Welsh hot-meals initiative South Denbighshire Community Partnership are also featured in the spot. The campaign includes 30-second radio edits for each region of the UK.

Launching today (19 May) during Good Morning Britain on ITV alongside social media and digital activity, the work was created by Ben Tollett, Chloe Pope and Jessia Morris, and directed by Finn McGough through Pulse Films. Media planning and buying was handled by Vizeum.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Camelot, said: "There’s tremendous work going on every day all across the UK and we’re providing a glimpse of all of these efforts with this campaign – by showcasing projects that are receiving support from existing National Lottery funding and the repurposed £600m Covid-19 funding.

"National Lottery players have made all of these projects possible and what better way to thank them than from the actual projects and organisations themselves. They’re all doing fantastic work and we’re incredibly grateful that they’ve taken the time out to help us say thanks for the support of National Lottery players."

According to the brand, Camelot generates more than £30m for National Lottery-funded projects each week, with more than 565,000 individual grants made across the UK.

Last month (28 April), The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents a number of betting brands, urged The National Lottery and other non-member gambling brands to pull TV and radio advertising during the pandemic. Brands including Paddy Power, Betfair, Ladbrokes Coral Group and Bet365 have paused their TV and radio campaigns.

However, paid ad impressions for casino and gambling brands almost tripled in the UK between 5 April and 4 May, according to a study by GoldenCasinoNews.com.