Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

National Lottery ad highlights £600m coronavirus support

Film thanks lottery players for their part.

National Lottery: work showcases initiatives supported by Camelot during Covid-19
National Lottery: work showcases initiatives supported by Camelot during Covid-19

The National Lottery is showcasing the positive impact that its £600m relief fund is having around the country by supporting people affected by Covid-19.

The ad, by Adam & Eve/DDB, highlights the Youth Sports Trust, Intercultural Youth Scotland and Northern Ireland’s Dungannon Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. The projects have been launched as part of Camelot’s repurposed fund to help those impacted by the current crisis. 

North-west-based Brain and Spinal Injury Centre (which, alongside its core activities, makes pies for NHS staff) and Welsh hot-meals initiative South Denbighshire Community Partnership are also featured in the spot. The campaign includes 30-second radio edits for each region of the UK.

Launching today (19 May) during Good Morning Britain on ITV alongside social media and digital activity, the work was created by Ben Tollett, Chloe Pope and Jessia Morris, and directed by Finn McGough through Pulse Films. Media planning and buying was handled by Vizeum.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Camelot, said: "There’s tremendous work going on every day all across the UK and we’re providing a glimpse of all of these efforts with this campaign – by showcasing projects that are receiving support from existing National Lottery funding and the repurposed £600m Covid-19 funding.

"National Lottery players have made all of these projects possible and what better way to thank them than from the actual projects and organisations themselves. They’re all doing fantastic work and we’re incredibly grateful that they’ve taken the time out to help us say thanks for the support of National Lottery players."

According to the brand, Camelot generates more than £30m for National Lottery-funded projects each week, with more than 565,000 individual grants made across the UK.

Last month (28 April), The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents a number of betting brands, urged The National Lottery and other non-member gambling brands to pull TV and radio advertising during the pandemic. Brands including Paddy Power, Betfair, Ladbrokes Coral Group and Bet365 have paused their TV and radio campaigns.

However, paid ad impressions for casino and gambling brands almost tripled in the UK between 5 April and 4 May, according to a study by GoldenCasinoNews.com.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Promoted

May 14, 2020
How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

Promoted

May 13, 2020