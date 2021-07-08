Sara Nelson
National Lottery launches 'biggest' campaign to support Team GB at Tokyo 2020

All ads will remind players of the part they play in funding the nation’s athletes and, as the Tokyo Olympics begin, spots will celebrate gold medals as they happen in real time.

National Lottery operator Camelot has launched its biggest brand campaign to date to remind consumers that every lottery ticket sold supports Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes competing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The work features sprinter Jonnie Peacock, wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, discus thrower Dan Greaves, paracanoeist Emma Wiggs MBE and race walker Tom Bosworth.

The centrepiece TV ad sees members of the public across the UK comically trying to lend their support to the athletes by making cups of tea, attempting to put them through their paces (badly!), and gathering up household items for them to practise with (such as piles of plates for discuses). As the ad draws to a close, a voiceover from Dermot O'Leary declares: "There is an easier way to support our athletes. Just play the National Lottery. When you play a little, you help our athletes a lot."

The summer-long, fully integrated multichannel push first aired on Wednesday night (7 July) during England's 2-1 defeat of Denmark at Euro 2020, and will feature on further primetime slots throughout the week, including during Sunday's Final, when England takes on Italy, and during Coronation Street and Love Island.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, digital, outdoor, across National Lottery-owned social channels and in 44,000 National Lottery retailers across the UK.

All ads throughout the campaign will be badged with the Team GB and ParalympicsGB logos, while Lotto "It could be you" TV spots will be updated with a Tokyo "twist" – a further reminder to players of the part they play in funding the nation's athletes. As the Games begin, ads will celebrate gold medals as they happen in real time.

Keith Moor, Camelot's chief marketing officer, said: "Through the scale and reach of this campaign – the National Lottery's largest ever – we want players left in no doubt of the role that they play in supporting our Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

"Our blockbuster TV ad – starring an incredible group of our Team GB and ParalympicsGB heroes – will be followed by high-impact out of home, an unmissable retail presence and thumb-stopping stories on digital. Then, as the Games get under way and the medal count begins, we'll plant ourselves at the heart of Team GB and ParalympicsGB triumphs to remind the nation that our athletes' success is built on play."

The TV ad was created by Steve Wioland and Matt Woolner at Adam & Eve/DDB, with media planning and buying done by Dentsu. It was directed by Si&Ad with editing by Final Cut.

