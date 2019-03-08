National Lottery launches debut ad campaign for Set For Life game

Camelot has launched a wacky debut ad campaign to promote its new National Lottery game, Set for Life.

A debut ad, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, shows people having wild experiences each month to convey the game’s top prize of winning £10,000 every month for 30 years.

The campaign launches with a 30-second spot during this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice final on ITV. The first Set for Life draw takes place on 18 March.

The odds of winning the top prize are one in 15.4 million, which is even less likely than being struck by lightning (one in 10 million), according to the British Medical Journal.

The work features the tagline "Make every month amazing" and will run across TV, video on demand, digital, out-of-home, radio and social media.

Camelot will also run an influencer campaign over the next 12 months in partnership with Takumi, the influencer matchmaking agency.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Frank Ginger and Shay Reading created the work and the film was directed by Fred Rowson and Chris Bristow through Blink. Vizeum handles media planning and buying for Camelot.

David Connelly, Set For Life marketing manager at Camelot, said: "Set For Life offers National Lottery players something completely new and meets a different set of consumer needs, especially among younger people. It’s a great addition to our range of games and means that we now have a portfolio that offers something for everyone."