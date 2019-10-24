National Lottery launches number-loving spot to celebrate 25th birthday

The National Lottery is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a spot featuring Team GB Olympians, community initiatives and oversized lottery balls.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and set to The Magic Number by De La Soul, the ad focuses on the milestones that the lottery has been part of in its 25 years, including 15 Oscar-winning films, 20 species being saved from extinction and the funding of 8,000 sports centres.

The National Lottery also raised a total of £40bn for good causes across the UK since its inception in 1994, of which more than 200 are showcased in the film.

A number of Team GB Olympians and Paralympians also make an appearance – fronted by gold medal winner Nicola Adams – as well as Bristol-based musician Eva Lazarus and director Florence Keith-Roach.

The work was written by Ted Heath, art directed by Paul Angus and directed by Michael Gracey (who shot The Greatest Showman) through Partizan. The media agency is Vizeum. The spot ends with the strapline: "Your numbers make amazing happen."

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Camelot, said: "The National Lottery was set up to raise money for good causes and players raise around £30m every single week for this purpose – so we knew straight away that should be the focus of the 25th-birthday campaign."

The ad will make its TV debut on Saturday (26 October) during ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity and is accompanied by out-of-home, social media and digital activity. The National Lottery’s anniversary will also be marked with birthday-themed Lotto and EuroMillions draws, all badged with a "25th" logo.

Mat Goff, joint chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, said: "For 25 years, choosing your numbers and buying a National Lottery ticket has made amazing things happen for individuals, communities and the whole nation. This anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate all that."