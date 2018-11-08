National Lottery switches focus to good causes with homeless haircuts ad

The National Lottery operator Camelot has launched an ad featuring homeless people having their hair cut in the latest instalment of its new "Amazing starts here" brand platform.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the 60-second TV spot focuses on the good causes funded by The National Lottery and its players.

Featuring the lottery-funded community project Haircuts4Homeless, the ad shows the reactions of a group of homeless people as they receive haircuts from volunteers from Haircuts4Homeless, which was set up in 2014 by Stewart Roberts and has now expanded to 45 locations with National Lottery funding.

It was written by Andy McAnaney, art directed by Christian Sewell and directed by Ben Tollett through Pulse. The soundtrack is Something For Nothing by Tom Hickox. Vizeum handled media planning and buying.

The TV ad launched on 10 November during The X Factor on ITV, with radio, social and press partnerships highlighting more good causes in the run-up to Christmas.

Hayley Stringfellow, Camelot’s head of brand marketing, said: "What Stewart has achieved with the help of National Lottery funding is absolutely incredible and we’re proud to bring to life the fantastic work that Haircuts4Homeless does, as one outstanding example of the hundreds of National Lottery projects that are funded in every single one of our local communities.

"To date, The National Lottery has funded a massive 535,000 projects – which equates to approximately 190 National Lottery grants in each UK postcode district. Every community has benefited.

"And all that amazing work starts with National Lottery players. It all starts with buying a ticket."

The spot is the second in a series planned under the "Amazing starts here" brand platform, which launched in September with the two-minute "Fisherman" TV ad.