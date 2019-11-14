National Trust hires Wieden & Kennedy ahead of 60th anniversary

National Trust has appointed Wieden & Kennedy London to handle its advertising after a competitive pitch.

The agency will be responsible for developing a creative platform for the National Trust, which earlier this year launched a series of sustainability workshops to promote the BMW i3. There was no intermediary and the organisation declined to disclose the other agencies that participated in the review.

MullenLowe London was previously responsible for advertising, but the agency lost the account last year.

Mark Scott, brand and marketing director at the National Trust, said: "We’re excited to have Wieden & Kennedy on board as we head into an important anniversary year for the National Trust.

"We were really impressed with Wieden & Kennedy’s understanding of our organisation and ambitions, and believe the strategic and creative thinking will really help us evolve our brand platform and create real impact."

Iain Tait, Wieden & Kennedy London’s executive creative director, added: "Sometimes when you're pitching for a new client, you fall in love with them and their mission. This was one of those moments.

"So we were over the moon when they picked us. We want everyone to know about the great work the National Trust does – and to enjoy the incredible spaces and places they protect for all of us."