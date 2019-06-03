Nation's top Spice Girls fan remains at large after Walkers ad stunt



The winner of a competition to find the UK’s biggest fan of the Spice Girls is yet to be revealed, despite Walkers promising to do so during the Britain’s Got Talent final yesterday (Sunday 2 June).

The 90s girl group, currently on a reunion tour, is taking part in a campaign promoting Walkers’ new and improved Cheese & Onion flavour crisps.

The brand ran a 90-second spot during the talent show that seemed to reveal the winner, a man called Dev, with the Spice Girls turning up at his house to surprise him. But a bizarre scene then unfolded when Dev couldn’t bring himself to share his crisps with the girls, thus disqualifying him from the contest.

It also featured appearances from Gogglebox family The Malones and Walkers mascot Gary Lineker, who were seen watching the action unfold "live".

The campaign was created by Emma Penz and Phil Sinclair at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and directed by MJ Delaney through Merman. The media agency is OMD.

Fernando Kahane, marketing director at Walkers, said: "The UK is a proudly diverse nation and we want to celebrate the little things that connect us all, and one thing that unites everyone is a basic human truth that when you have irresistible food in your hands like Walkers, you really don’t like to share.

"When you combine that human truth with the polite awkwardness of Brits, that’s where the fun kicks in as we all relate to how it feels in that moment you’re faced with the dilemma."