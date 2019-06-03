Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Nation's top Spice Girls fan remains at large after Walkers ad stunt

Campaign coincides with Spice Girls reunion tour.


The winner of a competition to find the UK’s biggest fan of the Spice Girls is yet to be revealed, despite Walkers promising to do so during the Britain’s Got Talent final yesterday (Sunday 2 June).

The 90s girl group, currently on a reunion tour, is taking part in a campaign promoting Walkers’ new and improved Cheese & Onion flavour crisps.

The brand ran a 90-second spot during the talent show that seemed to reveal the winner, a man called Dev, with the Spice Girls turning up at his house to surprise him. But a bizarre scene then unfolded when Dev couldn’t bring himself to share his crisps with the girls, thus disqualifying him from the contest.

It also featured appearances from Gogglebox family The Malones and Walkers mascot Gary Lineker, who were seen watching the action unfold "live".

The campaign was created by Emma Penz and Phil Sinclair at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and directed by MJ Delaney through Merman. The media agency is OMD.

Fernando Kahane, marketing director at Walkers, said: "The UK is a proudly diverse nation and we want to celebrate the little things that connect us all, and one thing that unites everyone is a basic human truth that when you have irresistible food in your hands like Walkers, you really don’t like to share.

"When you combine that human truth with the polite awkwardness of Brits, that’s where the fun kicks in as we all relate to how it feels in that moment you’re faced with the dilemma."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

May 30, 2019
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019