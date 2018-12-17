Nationwide launches 12 festive spots in 'Voices' campaign

Nationwide is launching a new run of ads as part of its ongoing "Voices" campaign created by VCCP.

"12 voices of Christmas" features a dozen people of varying ages, ethnicities and life experiences from different parts of the UK.

The ads will air at the start and end of ad breaks in shows including Coronation Street, with a single break featuring two different "voices".

The campaign was both created and directed by Jon Wicks, Anstice Murray and Greta Wynn Davies, and produced by VCCP. Media was handled by Wavemaker.

Sara Bennison, chief marketing officer at Nationwide, said: "Christmas means so many different things to our 15 million members. After what has so often felt like a year of division and dissent, we wanted to celebrate that diversity of experience.

"Building societies are, after all, built on a premise that we can achieve far more together than is possible alone, and that seems more relevant now than ever. We hope that everyone can find something they relate to in one of our ‘12 Voices of Christmas'."