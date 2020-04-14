Nationwide poets send messages to future selves in lockdown-inspired ads



Nationwide is launching a trio of ads in its ongoing "Voices" campaign, in which an engaged couple and two individual women discuss what they would say to themselves six months from now.

They feature Matt Abbott and Maria Ferguson, both from London and who met through Nationwide; Laura Smyth, also from London; and Deanna Rodger from Bristol.

The work was created by Laura Muse, Elias Torres and Daniel Glover-James at VCCP, and directed by Greta Wynn Davies through VCCP Kin. The media agency is Wavemaker.

Paul Hibbs, Nationwide’s head of advertising, said: "Given these unprecedented and uncertain times, it is important, now more than ever, to ensure that every one of our 15 million members is aware of the financial support we are offering to them.

"With the nation on lockdown, we wanted to showcase what the current situation means to different people and what the future may hold post-pandemic, and hope our latest ‘Voices’ adverts can provide a beacon of hope during this difficult time."

Nationwide first launched "Voices" in September 2016, following the appointment of VCCP as lead creative agency the previous year and the hiring of Sara Bennison as chief marketing officer in March 2016. The campaign has now featured more than 100 executions.