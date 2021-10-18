Nationwide teams up with ITV to help customers decarbonise their homes

Nationwide, ITV and Wavemaker are on a mission to clear up confusion around how UK customers can decarbonise their homes, via an ad-funded programme and marketing campaign.

Unbeknown to many, homes are a major contributor to carbon emissions, with both new and existing houses accounting for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Nationwide, ITV and Wavemaker are therefore attempting to demystify and uncover the challenges inherent in "green-ifying" homes across the UK.

The advertiser-funded programme launches today (18 October) in the form of a three-part series designed to educate viewers on how they can make sustainable changes to their home.

The first episode, Save money: my beautiful green home, will go live at 8pm tonight, fronted by presenter Ranvir Singh and property expert and designer, Kunle Barker.

Alongside the series, Daisy Payne will spearhead short-form content on Nationwide's owned channels. Payne – a regular guest on This Morning, a blogger and Instagram influencer – will share further tips on how to "green-ify" the home.

Consumer "confusion" has been cited as a threat to the net-zero homes plan and decarbonising homes is pivotal to meeting the government’s target to slash emissions by 78% by 2035.

Around 29 million homes need “green-ifying” to efficiently cut down on carbon emissions. Despite the need for greater awareness, there is no single organisation providing clear, unbiased advice to help customers navigate this area and get fit for the future, which has led to this campaign. This year, Nationwide will pilot "green retrofit" solutions to help members achieve greener homes.

Spencer Clarke, director of mortgages marketing at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Amid rising energy costs, and facing into a climate emergency, the need for collective action between government and enterprising businesses to work together to reduce the carbon emissions of our homes has never been more pressing.

“To meet our net-zero target by 2050, the country needs nothing less than a green homes revolution and we hope this campaign will help to inspire homeowners across the UK to start taking action to retrofit their properties.”

Bhavit Chandrani, ITV's director digital and creative partnerships, added: “Advertiser-funded programming is a great way for us to work with brands and Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home is a fantastic example of us partnering with Nationwide and Wavemaker to bring key messaging to our viewers around how they can make their homes greener.”