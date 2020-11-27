Nature has a closing down sale in Born Free Foundation’s Black Friday campaign

Wildlife charity Born Free Foundation has enlisted an eccentric salesman for a campaign urging the British public to adopt an endangered animal this Black Friday.

Created by Engine, “Nature’s closing down sale” brings to light the “incredible reductions of all your favourite animals”, including tigers, leopards, rhinos and lions.

“We’re down to the last few remaining, so hurry – when they’re gone they’re gone,” actor Harry Peacock declares as the ad explains that wild animal populations have fallen 70% since 1970.

Launching today (27 November) and running for four weeks, the work was written by James Hodson and Jessica Watson, art directed by Jason Keet and Alicia Job, and directed by Chris Boyle through Private Island.

The film is supported by a social campaign, out-of-home executions donated by Jack and Ocean Outdoor and a digital pop-up on Instagram, which allows users to adopt an animal or make a direct donation to the charity.

“Nature is in big trouble,” Will Travers OBE, executive president and co-founder of Born Free, said.

Travers said that while more than one million species face extinction, the foundation is “not going to let nature close down”.

He continued: “People who care can really do something about it by adopting a wild animal with Born Free this Black Friday (maybe we should call it ‘Wild Friday’ instead).

“With Christmas looming, animal adoptions also make a wonderful gift at this time of year.”

This marks Engine’s third campaign for Born Free, the first of which exposed the dark truth behind lion tourism.

The charity also launched a spot in July, “Creature discomforts”, comparing lockdown to the experience of animals in captivity.

Katy Hopkins, creative director at Engine, said: “We wanted to highlight that people can save more than money this sale season, by adopting an animal with Born Free.

“And the intrinsic urgency of sales advertising felt like the perfect way to highlight the desperate state of the world’s wildlife."