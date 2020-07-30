Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

NatWest Group hires Margaret Jobling after U-turn on ditching CMO role

Banking company, formerly called RBS Group, had said it planned to abolish role after David Wheldon’s retirement.

Jobling: joins NatWest Group in September
Jobling: joins NatWest Group in September

NatWest Group has appointed Margaret Jobling, the former group chief marketing officer of British Gas owner Centrica, as CMO, despite saying in February that the position would be abolished.

Jobling left Centrica in June as part of a restructure that involved the loss of 5,000 jobs. She is set to take up her role at NatWest Group – formerly named Royal Bank of Scotland, after its other main brand – in September, reporting to chief executive Alison Rose. Jobling will attend the company’s executive committee. 

Jobling joined British Gas in 2014 as director of marketing. She previously held marketing director roles at Cadbury and Birds Eye.

RBS Group said in February that it would scrap the post of CMO once David Wheldon, who had been in the role for five years, retired the following month. It did, however, say it was in the process of hiring a senior marketer, who it is said would have the title director of marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Rose said: "As we move forward as NatWest Group, it’s so important for us to talk to our customers about the help we can offer them and how we do business. 

“That’s what will define us and set us apart as we champion the potential of the people, families and businesses we serve. Margaret’s role in this will be vital, leading an integrated marketing strategy across our businesses, and her expertise and experience is an important addition to my senior leadership team."

Jobling added that she was “delighted to be joining NatWest Group at such an exciting time for the business, as it embarks on a new strategy with purpose at its heart”.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020