NatWest invests in business podcast series

NatWest and The Royal Bank of Scotland are today (24 May) releasing the first episode of a new business podcast series fronted by TV and radio presenter Angelica Bell.

Bell will interview Ella Mills, the founder of the Deliciously Ella healthy food blog and brand, in the first of six fortnightly instalments of "The Business Show".

There is an accompanying spin-off show called "The Business Show Extra", which will go into themes in more detail and with other guests. The show is hosted by Holly Mackay, founder of Boring Money, and Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of fashion rental app By Rotation.

NatWest chief marketing officer Margaret Jobling said: “The modern environment in which to launch and grow a business comes with a range of complex challenges and we wanted to create an engaging platform to provide them with useful insight and inspiration for taking action with confidence.”

The bank’s investment in the audio content follows its "Green Business Builders" podcast, also produced by VaynerMedia, last year.

Sarah Baumann, managing director at VaynerMedia London, said: “Content like this is crucial to develop a presence whether you’re a bank or a different kind of brand altogether. It helps you reach people in a time and space in which you have their full attention and interest, providing a better connection and stepping away from the noise of more broadly targeted ads.”