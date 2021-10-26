Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

NatWest and ITV team up for mini-docs championing SMEs

'This Morning' star Alison Hammond fronts the campaign.

NatWest and ITV have teamed up to champion small and medium-sized businesses across the UK as part of the broadcaster's "Backing business" initiative.

The campaign, developed by Pablo, stars This Morning's Alison Hammond as “The Intern”. In a trilogy of mini-documentaries shot by Caswell Coggins, Hammond visits three companies that bank with NatWest.

There are more than 5.7 million SMEs in the UK, generating half of the country's business revenue. The SMEs showcased in ITV's campaign are Fiddlers Crisps, a sustainable farm and factory in Lancashire, Honister Slate Mine in the Lake District, and Miss Macaroon, a macaroon bakery in Birmingham.

The first of the films, which shows Hammond at a Honister Slate Mine, will air during ITV’s latest drama The Long Call, with the final two films airing later in October and November. The spots were produced by Pablo’s in-house production company, Pablito.

The campaign will be supported by out-of-home, social, digital and radio creative.

Media has been planned and booked with Initiative, and the supporting creative for social and digital was made by Vayner Media.

Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo, said: “We always had high hopes for the project, but Alison Hammond really helped to build warm relationships with everyone within each business, allowing us to capture something with deeper insight and more emotion than we expected.”

Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer at NatWest Group, added: “We’re incredibly excited to join forces with ITV to champion businesses of all shapes and sizes across the UK. Our experience as the UK’s biggest business bank, together with ITV’s extensive regional voice, means we’re well placed to showcase the hard work and determination it takes to run and grow a business.”

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships at ITV, said: “Our work with NatWest on the Backing Business campaign has had a huge impact over the last year in supporting small businesses through the power of TV advertising. This latest campaign highlights the importance of these businesses to the wider economy in a warm and lighthearted way and I’m delighted that, with NatWest, we are showcasing them to viewers.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What you need to know about getting your ad on air

What you need to know about getting your ad on air

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021