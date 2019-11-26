NatWest splits with M&C Saatchi on advertising

NatWest has ended its two-decade above-the-line relationship with M&C Saatchi, appointing instead The & Partnership as its creative agency of record.

In August, The & Partnership won the bank's 2020 campaign brief after pitching against M&C Saatchi and Karmarama, although at the time M&C Saatchi remained agency of record.

Natwest confirmed that The & Partnership has now been appointed as lead agency.

"We can confirm The & Partnership London has been appointed as NatWest’s creative agency of record. After a short process with our roster agencies during the summer, The & Partnership were appointed to lead on our 2020 activity," a NatWest spokesman said.

"We’ve loved the passion, enthusiasm and energy with which they’ve approached this brief, so it makes sense to continue this partnership and appoint them as our official creative agency of record. We thank M&C for all of their work over more than two decades for NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland."

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment will continue to handle NatWest's sponsorship activity, including for cricket.

Sarah Golding, chief executive and partner of The & Partnership, said: "NatWest is a real bank and a real brand in a world of emerging challengers. We couldn’t be more delighted to help NatWest fulfill its huge potential in a rapidly changing market."