Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

NBA engages fans with basketball experience ahead of Paris game

Experience features athlete appearances and shoot-outs.

NBA: design of half-court was inspired by Paris
The US National Basketball Association has created a fan experience in Paris ahead of the Charlotte Hornets versus Milwaukee Bucks match at the AccorHotels Arena.

Taking place at the Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris, "NBA house" will be open for four days from 23 January. It aims to bring NBA fans of all ages closer to the game through a range of activities.

A specially designed half-court was inspired by the city and will host activities including shoot-outs, dunkers and freestyler performances.

Former Hornets players Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry (father of current NBA star Steph Curry), as well as ex-Bucks player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will make appearances. 

A basketball art exhibition will feature a floating neon basketball hoop and balls produced by Paris-based artist group Trajectoire.

Guests will get the chance to have their picture taken and then added to a giant mosaic wall that, over time, will reveal the NBA logo.

Cake, the sport and entertainment hub of Havas, is delivering the project.

