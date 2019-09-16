NBA partners Foot Locker, Gatorade and Tissot for interactive event

NBA Crossover, the exhibition from the National Basketball Association, returns to London this month, exploring the ways music, style, art and entertainment influence the US basketball league. Event partners Foot Locker, Gatorade and Tissot will be providing immersive and gaming experiences.

The event, taking place at Phonica Studios, allows fans to engage with the league through virtual-reality experiences, art displays, photo opportunities and panel discussions.

In the Foot Locker barbershop, fans can get a haircut in an authentic barbershop setting. Guests can also bring in their trainers, leather goods or textiles and visit the special customisation section to get NBA team logos on their items.

Gatorade will offer samples of its products and the chance to participate in challenges to win prizes. Tissot will host a "buzzer beater" game where fans will race against the clock to score, with a chance to win tickets to an NBA game in the US. Visitors will also have the opportunity to win a special-edition Tissot x NBA Chrono XL watch each day by taking part in Tissot’s "code cracker" challenge.

At the three-day activation, opening on 20 September, there will be an NBA 2K20 gaming area for fans to play the video game produced by 2K.

NBA champion Kenny Smith will headline the event, taking part in various activities and signing autographs.

Ralph Rivera, NBA managing director, Europe and Middle East, said: "NBA Crossover is a chance for the NBA to showcase its impact beyond the hardwood.

"Fans in the UK have a deep appreciation of the role the NBA has on music, style and entertainment. We are excited to once again host NBA Crossover in London and look forward to working with our partners including Foot Locker, Gatorade, Tissot and 2K to give visitors a unique and authentic NBA experience."

As part of the campaign, established in 2016, NBA has hosted cultural exhibitions each year in Milan and London.

Cake is delivering the project.