NCA creates nameless football shirts stunt for Alzheimer's Society

The England football team played the second half of their match against Switzerland on Saturday without names on the back of their shirts as part of a stunt for Alzheimer's Society.

The campaign created by New Commercial Arts aimed to drive home the idea that "football should be unforgettable", the agency said.

Alzheimer's Society's partnership with the Football Association is helping to tackle the stigma around dementia and raise a greater understanding of the condition among the footballing community.

The partnership is in place for the next two seasons and is supported by TV, out of home, in-stadium takeovers, social and PR activity.

The work was created by NCA creatives Steve Hall and Dan Seager.

Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer's Society, said: "Football should be unforgettable – I hope it makes a massive impact that ripples from the Royal Box to the stands and into homes across the nation, inspiring people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no-one faces dementia alone."