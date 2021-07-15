NCA wins pitch for Alzheimer’s Society brand refresh

New Commercial Arts has been appointed by Alzheimer’s Society to support the charity for a brand refresh, following a competitive pitch run by AAR.

The appointment comes as Alzheimer’s Society prepares to launch a new strategy next year, with NCA set to provide support in terms of brand strategy, positioning and creative execution as the charity aims to reach a wider audience across a range of channels.

Alzheimer’s Society, as the agency’s first charity client, joins Halifax, Moneysupermarket, Uber and Vodafone on NCA’s roster. The agency comes on board at the charity after a significant year for Alzheimer’s Society, during which people with dementia have been among the worst hit by coronavirus. This has meant the charity’s support has been in urgent need, with its support services being used more than 5.5 million times since March 2020.

Alzheimer's Society previously worked with Engine, which created its ad released in May to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week, following the journey of a woman whose husband is diagnosed with dementia and who subsequently tries and fails to get the support she needs.

Chris Gottlieb, director of marketing and communications at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We’re really excited to be working with NCA as its founding charity client and were incredibly impressed with the hugely talented agency’s ideas and experience. We look forward to beginning a journey side by side to help us achieve our ambitions as the leading dementia charity and make the biggest difference to the lives of people affected by dementia.”

James Murphy, co-founder and CEO of NCA, said: “Alzheimer’s Society does amazing work around a disease that touches so much of society. Dementia is Britain’s biggest life-changer, whether you’re living with it or caring for someone who is. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to help this vital organisation.”

NCA was set up in May 2020 by Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding, alongside Ian Heartfield, formerly chief creative officer of Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, and Rob Curran, formerly chief experience officer of Wunderman Thompson.