All you need is an idea - what's yours?

In among all the other ad industry awards, there’s a different kind of contest. One that, quite simply, rewards your idea.

Not only that. If you’re one of six winners, you’ll have the chance for your digital out of home idea to be brought to life with the help of Ocean’s tech capability and creative production.

Plus, you’ll win free media space for it to appear on Ocean’s premium, full-motion DOOH screens in various retail and city environments, including Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City and Canary Wharf. Entries are now open until September 9th.

Ocean's free-to-enter Digital Creative Competition, run with Campaign, offers a freedom to innovate with bold, imagination-stretching adventurousness.

So much is new in DOOH - or, at least, not well known among many brands and creatives.

This contest is an opportunity to lift the lid on and take full advantage of Ocean Labs’ tech developments: from audience and vehicle detection, live localised data and connectivity, live video streaming, augmented reality, dynamic full motion content, interactive retail showcases and ShoutOut sound to its immersive, 3D activation DeepScreen, mid-air haptics and a new development – dual-world campaigns linking real world DOOH with the metaverse economy.



Credit: Ocean Outdoor

It’s also a chance to capitalise on DOOH’s recently-recognised power for shareability across social media platforms too - pushing its reach much broader, deeper and for longer.

A playground for creativity

In essence, the competition is a playground for creativity, built on the foundations of all that DOOH can offer in 2022.

“In a world of TV inflation and disappearing cookies, what remains unchanged are the core pillars of DOOH - it’s unmissable, high-profile brand-building,” says Ocean’s head of marketing and events Helen Haines. “Creativity has always been central to the fundamentals of what a standout DOOH ad requires: the right location, targeting the right demographic at the right time with the right message. And creativity remains at the heart of it, which is what this competition endorses.”

What’s new today is the knowledge of DOOH’s priming ability, evidenced in neuroscience research, as well as tech innovations and the medium’s huge shareability.

“Social amplification of DOOH means the opportunity for shareability for a brand is infinite,” Haines adds. Later this year, Ocean will reveal the results of its latest independently-run neuroscience study on the impact of the incremental impact on memory encoding on someone who sees a social share of a DOOH ad without seeing the original. “The next chapter for DOOH,” Haines says, “ is only just beginning.”

Certainly, echoes Phill Hall, Ocean UK’s joint managing director. “DOOH is the most amplified communication channel of the last year and the fastest growing advertising platform of the last decade.”

Now in its 13th year, the competition has “challenged, inspired and focused the industry to put DOOH front and centre for brands, with many winners going on to achieve global recognition,” he points out.

In fact, previous winning ads have gone on to win six Cannes Lions including Forever Beta and The Big Issue, which picked up a bronze Lion this year for the “I’m here” campaign.

Credit: Ocean Outdoor

The closing date for entries to the 2022 competition has been extended to September 9th. There are two categories – brands and charities – and a simple entry process: explain the campaign concept in up to 500 words and supply jpeg images or a short video.

Winners will be announced on October 13th at a live event to be held at the National Gallery in London.

“The opportunities with DOOH extend well beyond the DOOH screen and the potential for brand fame is infinite,” Haines believes. “This competition is your opportunity" and, she says, it’s incredibly simple: "all you need is an idea.”

To enter and for more information, see here.