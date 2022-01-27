What you need to know about the CTV viewer

The Covid-19 pandemic broke established routines and encouraged people to discover the full potential of their Smart TVs, from streaming content and gaming to connecting with friends and even powering exercise videos. As a result, the way we engage with our Smart television screens has changed forever, catapulting them to the heart of the living room and transforming our streaming preferences and tolerance for ads.

To get a better understanding of how exactly Covid-19 affected viewing habits and accelerated the Smart TV’s rise in today’s European households, Samsung Ads partnered with independent research agency Ipsos to produce The 2021 CTV Viewer – a deep dive report into what’s happening across the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

A journey of exploration

According to the report, which surveyed 5,000 Smart TV users, 50% of respondents said they discovered programmes or streaming services during the restlessness of lockdown, which they will continue to use once all restrictions end.

A 51-year-old respondent said: ​​“I watch some live TV like the news and soaps but am streaming more. We’ve also enjoyed watching travel shows on YouTube – it’s a nice, educational family moment. I also tend to binge more now – one year ago, it would’ve been different.”

In addition, 41% subscribed to new streaming services and 40% tried free on-demand streaming services for the first time. Interestingly, 57% stated that they choose to watch TV in this way as it allows them to tune in at times that are convenient for them. “We schedule streaming in to fit in with our busy lives,” said a 45-year-old respondent who lives with their partner. “It feels special. We plan it and focus on it more. It’s a real occasion.”

The power of TV is not just the splendour of watching a movie or drama on a big screen, but its ability to create a gateway to shared, memorable experiences with others. Shows like Squid Game on Netflix, The Mandalorian on Disney+ and HBO’s Game of Thrones have become cultural touch points watched by millions.

Smart TV is also playing the role of ‘emotional facilitator’ and a source of escapism. A 61-year-old respondent said: “The Smart TV keeps us company, both when the TV is switched on live in the background and when we each choose to watch what we most enjoy. It keeps us entertained and brings joy when we’re at home.”

According to the report, 83% of respondents said they’d turn to streaming rather than linear TV to binge-watch their favourite programmes. Additionally, 74% of Smart TV users said they would mostly choose to watch streaming services to really focus on what they are watching and forget about reality. In comparison, just 16% regard traditional linear TV in the same way.

Consequently, these ‘high attention’ and ‘high impact’ moments foster a unique opportunity for advertisers. Smart TV’s power is its ability to cater for the viewers’ different needs, whether providing people with an escape from a tough day at the office, a moment to relax, discover a new home workout or even learn a few new cooking tricks.

Content discovery is the new battleground

As the streaming wars get bloodier and the temptation for free ad-supported TV grows in appeal, the next great battleground for advertisers is in discovery.

According to the report, consumers are looking to their Smart TVs to help them cut through the excess of choice to find their desired shows and apps. In fact, 66% of Smart TV users said they’re open to recommendations on their home screen, based on previous shows they have watched. Interestingly, 78% said they watch streaming services to discover something new, compared to just 14% on linear TV.

Therefore, the opportunity (and challenge) that lies ahead for advertisers is tapping into these moments of discovery to engage with consumers.

An opportunity for AVOD

41% of survey respondents said that they’re already paying more than they would like for streaming services and other services like cable television.

It’s not too bold to suggest we’re arriving at a breaking point in the number of SVOD subscriptions in European households . A shift in the consumer’s mindset has already begun, with 56% of Smart TV users now willing to watch ads in exchange for free content.

Viewers are increasingly craving free ad-supported TV to ease the financial strain, and they’re overwhelmingly more positive towards ads on their Smart TV compared to other devices. But the catch? Only if advertisers can enhance their viewing experience.

Download The 2021 CTV Viewer report in full here or, if you're a visual learner, watch this video.