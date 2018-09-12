Matthew Chapman
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Neil Christie named Wieden & Kennedy London CEO

Christie relinquishes global duties to take newly created role.

Neil Christie: returning to W&K's London office
Neil Christie: returning to W&K's London office

Wieden & Kennedy has appointed Neil Christie as chief executive of its London office as part of a shake-up of its global leadership team.

Christie will take on the newly created role as Wieden & Kennedy promotes Colleen DeCourcy and Tom Blessington to co-presidents of the global network.

DeCourcy and Blessington take over from Dave Luhr and Susan Hoffman, who are moving into chair roles alongside co-founder Dan Wieden.

Christie is relinquishing his global responsibilities as part of the reorganisation. He was promoted to the role of global chief operating officer in March 2017.

He said: "With the majority of our business located in North America, the reality is that the demands of the global job are heavily focused in the US.

"I was unable to move my home base to Portland to accommodate this, so I’m pleased to be returning to join the team in London."

Christie previously spent 13 years as managing director of Wieden & Kennedy London. Helen Andrews remains the London office’s managing director, alongside executive creative directors Iain Tait and Tony Davidson.

DeCourcy and Blessington will act as de facto chief creative officer and chief operating officer respectively alongside their co-president roles.

Blessington returns to Wieden & Kennedy after a year at YouTube, where he held the position of vice-president of brand, media and experiences. Before YouTube, he was managing director of Wieden & Kennedy Portland for 11 years.

DeCourcy joined the company in 2013 as global executive creative director from Socialistic.

Luhr said: "It is time to pass the torch to a new generation of visionary leaders to run the agency that I love so much. Colleen and Tom are two of the strongest creative and business minds I have ever met. They are inspiring and driven by the desire to make interesting work with great partners."

DeCourcy added: "To say I feel a huge responsibility would be an understatement. We’re just going to continue to follow Dan’s best advice: ‘Loosen up, don’t let the brand get too polished and predictable. It ain’t mathematics; it’s jazz.’"

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer