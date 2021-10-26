Nerf hosts content creation masterclasses

Nerf is hosting content creation masterclasses that will teach the basics of online video production.

The project comes as research commissioned by the toy brand reveals that despite over half of British children expressing an interest in content creation, almost a third of parents don't believe it is a "real" job.

For "Nerf Upload", virtual and in-person workshops will focus on creative skills and are aimed at kids interested in becoming YouTube creators. The workshop will also help to dispel common misconceptions that parents may have towards the social media career aspiration.

Taking place in half term, the in-person workshop will be at Studio Spaces on Pennington Street in London on 26 October, with the digital event on 30 October. Each ticket admits a child aged 8-12 years old and a parent or guardian.

YouTubers Morgz, Daniel Cutting and Beta Squad's AJ and Sharky will support the masterclass and showcase the skills involved with being a YouTuber. They will take attendees through a series of four Nerf-inspired workshops that will teach them how to master the ultimate unboxing, setting up equipment, filming, and editing the perfect shot. The in-person event will include lots of Nerf blasting and a Nerf blaster to take away.

Anne Leonhardi, marketing director for Hasbro North Europe, said: "We are thrilled to arm kids with the vital transferable skills needed to follow their childhood ambitions of becoming content creators. Nerf has always been a tool for imagination and this campaign highlights that, in 2021, this is no different."

PrettyGreen worked alongside The Producers to deliver the project.