Nescafe Azera partners Time Out to curate events for 'curious' Londoners

Coffee brand will host yoga classes and hip-hop karaoke.

Nescafé Azera: hosting events including paper-cutting workshop and choir taster
Nescafé Azera has partnered Time Out to create a four-day event series for "curious" Londoners.

The "Stay curious" events aim to capture an audience with a variety of interests, including yoga classes, film screenings, comedy shows and hip-hop karaoke.

They are designed to demonstrate how Nescafé Azera is "the perfect companion and champion for curious minds".

The 14 events will all be located at The Old Truman Brewery between 18 and 21 July. Each session is £5 and includes a complimentary Nescafé Azera-based drink. There will be coffee available during the day and bespoke coffee cocktails and mocktails in the evenings.

Vasileios Karalis, marketing manager at Nescafé Azera, said: "Working with Time Out to reignite Londoners’ love of the unknown felt like the perfect partnership. At The Old Truman Brewery, we’ll bring that little extra spark to visitors’ daily life with a calendar packed with extraordinary experiences, from neon life drawing to Subpac disco, accompanied by Nescafé Azera coffee."

Pop choir Some Voices will be leading a masterclass, taking guests through a vocal warm-up then a simple version of one of their arrangements. Alcohol and confectionery brand Smith & Sinclair will be running a coffee workshop. Poppy Chancellor, whose clients include Cath Kidston and Nike, will be hosting paper-cutting workshops.

Alongside the events, there will be a 360-degree integrated campaign across all Time Out channels, including a Time Out London coverwrap. Time Out will also be covering the event with live Instagram Stories and bespoke video seeded on Facebook.

The project is being delivered by the Time Out creative solutions team and Zenith.

