Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nestlé among several brands to pull YouTube spend over child safety

All Nestlé brands in the US have paused advertising on YouTube.

Nestlé among several brands to pull YouTube spend over child safety

Nestlé is among several advertisers that have suspended advertising on YouTube over inappropriate comments made about children on the platform. 

The comments, revealed by blogger Matt Watson in a video published on 17 February (below), showed some YouTube users were identifying precise times within videos where underage girls appear in compromising positions that can be seen as sexual.

All Nestlé brands in the US have paused advertising on YouTube, the company has confirmed, as well as German food company Dr Oetker and video game maker Epic Games.

Disney and McDonald’s have also withheld spending, according to reports from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal

A spokeswoman for YouTube said: "Any content – including comments – that endangers minors is abhorrent and we have clear policies prohibiting this on YouTube. We took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels, reporting illegal activity to authorities and disabling violative comments." 

YouTube came under fire two years ago after reports that it had made millions of pounds from advertising from videos that exploit children.

Multiple advertisers pulled their spend from the platform in 2017 after The Times revealed that ads were being run against videos that promote hate and terror. The issue cropped up again that year when UK political party ads were found to be running against extremist content.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

February 18, 2019
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019
Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Promoted

February 15, 2019