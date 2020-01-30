Nestle Cereals and ParalympicsGB aim to get families active ahead of Tokyo 2020

Nestlé Cereals UK has partnered Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team on a campaign to inspire families to be more active in the run-up to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Drawing on inspiration from Paralympians, the campaign will share tips on keeping fit while reminding people of the importance of a nutritionally balanced breakfast.

In the lead-up to the tournament, which takes place from 25 August to 6 September, activity will appear across retail and out-of-home channels, including eight redesigned cereal packets including Cheerios, Shredded Wheat and Shreddies. Nestlé Cereals will also run a competition for the chance to win tickets to attend the Games.

The work, by BD Network, will feature athletes including Rio 2016 Paralympic table tennis gold medallist Will Bayley.

Bayley said: "It's such an exciting year with Tokyo just around the corner and I really hope this campaign inspires people to get up and get active."

As part of the partnership, Nestlé Cereals is supporting athletics, table tennis, cycling and powerlifting. The ParalympicsGB team will feature about 250 athletes competing in up to 19 sports at the tournament.

Toby Baker, Nestlé Cereals UK and Australia’s regional marketing director, said: "In our new partnership with ParalympicsGB, we hope to inspire UK households to get up, get active and eat well for a healthier lifestyle. In 2020, our terrific team of Paralympians will be showing us the way and we want everyone to take notice, starting at the breakfast table."

The campaign coincides with the NHS’s 2019 Health Survey for England, which revealed that 27% of adults are "inactive".