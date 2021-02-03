Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nestlé puts £63m UK media into review

Zenith, the seven-year incumbent, is defending.

Nespresso's 'The Quest' campaign, featuring longtime brand mascot George Clooney
Nespresso's 'The Quest' campaign, featuring longtime brand mascot George Clooney

Nestlé, the world's largest food and drink company, has put its £63m UK & Ireland media account into review.

Zenith has the KitKat and Nespresso brand owner's media planning and buying since 2014 (when it was known as ZenithOptimedia) and is understood to be defending the business. 

The Publicis Groupe agency was invited to repitch alongside shops from other major ad networks.

Nestlé spent £63m in the UK last year, according to Nielsen estimates. The majority of its spend went on TV (£42m), followed by outdoor (£16m) and radio (£3m). 

Campaign understands that Nestlé has held initial meetings with prospective agencies about their credentials and tech capabilities, ahead of drawing up a shortlist of agencies that will be invited to pitch.

A spokesman for Nestlé said the company would not comment.

Nestlé, a Swiss conglomerate, has been the world's largest food and drink producer for more than a decade, according to the Forbes Global 2000 report (apart from in 2018 when it was supplanted by AB InBev). 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Time to reset

Time to reset

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
The winning formula for analytics in 2021

The winning formula for analytics in 2021

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
6 ways to improve your digital marketing in 2021

6 ways to improve your digital marketing in 2021

Promoted

February 02, 2021
Newsworks Planning Awards salute standout campaigns in testing times

Newsworks Planning Awards salute standout campaigns in testing times

Promoted

February 01, 2021