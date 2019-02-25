Nestle tempts foodies with blind-tasting challenge

Nestlé's fruit-bar brand Yes! is staging a foodie experience in response to research that shows how taste is heightened when the sense of sight is removed.

The activation, called the "Bar of Yes!", will challenge blindfolded food lovers to discern the flavour combinations of a series of vegetarian and vegan tasting plates inspired by the ingredients of the bars and prepared by chef Nina Parker.

Visitors will also get the chance to sample Yes! bars and chill out in the surroundings, which seek to reflect the "wholesome philosophy" behind the range with the use of hessian, hanging fruit baskets and plants.

The "Bar of Yes!" will be open to the public for two days, on 14 and 15 March, in London. Parker will make appearances at lunchtime and dinner services. The activation is being staged by agency Red Consultancy.