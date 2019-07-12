Jeremy Lee
Netflix appoints Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer

CMO of BBC Studios replaces Kelly Bennett, who announced departure in March.

Lee-Joe: relocating from London to Los Angeles
Netflix has hired the chief marketing officer of BBC Studios, Jackie Lee-Joe, in the same role. 

She replaces Kelly Bennett, who announced in March that he would retire after six years at the company aged just 46. Lee-Joe will report to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, and relocate to Los Angeles.

Lee-Joe has worked at London-based BBC Studios since 2015. Before that, she spent four years at Skype, ultimately rising to global director of audience marketing, entertainment partnerships and broadcast media. Earlier in her career, she had stints at Orange, Carphone Warehouse and Virgin Mobile.

The appointment comes as Netflix overhauls its management team. Rachel Whetstone joined from Facebook in August 2018 to lead its global communications operations and Spencer Neumann was appointed chief financial officer in January after joining from video-games company Activision Blizzard.

Sarandos said: "Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience, making her the perfect fit as our next chief marketing officer. I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to members all around the world."

Lee-Joe added: "Netflix is a much loved and respected brand, entertaining audiences everywhere with its rich and thought-provoking original programming. I’m thrilled to be joining one of the world’s most creative, dynamic and fearlessly innovative companies." 

The Financial Times has reported that Netflix’s marketing budget is forecast to increase to almost $3bn this year as it continues to push its international growth strategy. The media company is devoting more of its $8bn programming budget to outside the US.

